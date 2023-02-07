Boeing to axe 2,000 finance and HR jobs to ‘simplify corporate structure’

Boeing expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs.

Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based plane maker announced plans to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 – having hired 15,000 staff the previous year – but said some support positions would be cut.

The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday it expected “about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs.”

Boeing also confirmed it was outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.

Boeing shares closed up 0.4 per cent to $206.81 (£171) and were up 0.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

Boeing said it would “continue to simplify our corporate structure.” Last month, Boeing said it will “lower staffing within some support functions” – a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.

Last year, Boeing said it planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development.

Reuters