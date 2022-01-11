Boeing snatches Airbus crown on adjusted order basis

Boeing has snatched Airbus’s crown as the world’s largest plane manufacturer. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

US plane manufacturer Boeing has snatched Airbus’s crown as the world’s largest aircraft maker on an adjusted order basis.

While the European plane maker remains the world’s largest manufacturer for the number of planes delivered, the Seattle-based company ended the year with 535 net orders while Airbus’s total amounted to 507.

Boeing’s deliveries – which met analysts expectations – were up 116 per cent compared with 2020, going up from 157 to 340 orders, while remaining down on 2019 levels, Reuters reported.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Boeing’s most sold model was the 737, with 84 orders, followed by the 767 and the 777 models.

Boeing recently made the headlines when, alongside Airbus, called on the Biden administration to delay the roll out of 5G service, citing safety concerns for the industry, City A.M. previously reported.

In a letter to the White House, Boeing’s boss Dave Calhoun alongside Airbus Americas’ chief executive Jeffrey Knittel said “5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate,” therefore having “an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry.”

Citing a research from trade body Airlines for America, the letter stated that around 345,000 passenger flights could have faced delays and diversions if 5G had been in place in 2019.