Boeing set to win approval for 737 Max to fly again

Boeing is today set to win approval from US regulators to begin flying its 737 Max again after the aircraft was grounded due to two fatal crashes.

It has been nearly two years since the model was banned from flying after 346 people were killed in accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The 20-month grounding is the longest in commercial aviation history and has thrust the aerospace giant into the worst crisis in its history.

In total, it is estimated that the grounding of the 737 Max has cost Boeing $20bn, and losses have been compounded by the chaos caused by this year’s coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines around the world have deferred or cancelled deliveries of the engineer’s planes due to a near complete collapse in demand for air travel.

It is into this environment that the 737 Max will be relaunched, with most carriers flying less than half last year’s services.

The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) administrator Steve Dickson is to sign an order lifting the ban today, as well as laying out the changes that Boeing needed to make to the model.

The body has demanded new pilot training and software upgrades to deal with a stall-prevention system called MCAS, which was found to be at fault in both crashes.

But before the 737 Max can re-enter wider service, aviation authorities in Europe, China, and Brazil will have to give their own approval.

That marks a considerable shift from previous norms, where smaller regulators were happy to follow the guidance of the FAA.

As for Boeing’s 450 existing models, the agency will inspect each of them individually to ascertain their readiness to be flown again.