Boeing 737 Max crisis deepens after loose bolts found on jets

A plastic sheet covers an area of the fuselage of the Alaska Airlines N704AL Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft outside a hangar at Portland International Airport (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

The crisis engulfing Boeing has deepened after a major US airline found loose bolts on a number of 737 Max-9 jets, which have been grounded for inspection.

In a statement, United Airlines said it had found instances that “appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug,” including bolts that needed “additional tightening. These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service.”

Boeing is under mounting pressure after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced into an emergency landing after a section of the aircraft’s fuselage blew out 16,000 feet in the air.

There were no deaths or serious injuries but it has shattered the company’s reputation following a string of incidents involving the 737 Max in recent years. Two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 resulted in the deaths of 346 passengers and grounded the jets worldwide for two years.

The US aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Authority, has grounded 171 planes for inspection, of the 737 Max-9 model. United Airlines is the largest operator of the aircraft type and currently has 79 in its fleet.

Shares in Nasdaq-listed Boeing plunged more than eight per cent yesterday, while its supplier Spirit AeroSystems dipped over 11 per cent. Its rival Airbus, the world’s biggest planemaker, saw shares rise two per cent.

Alongside the Alaska Airlines incident, a number of production glitches involving the 737 Max have cast a cloud over Boeing’s financial results this year. It was forced to cut annual delivery targets in October due to the latest supply chain defect, which resulted from improperly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of some of the jets.

Boeing said in a statement: “Safety is our top priority and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers.”

“We agree with and fully support the FAA’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane.”