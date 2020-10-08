BoE gives banks all-clear but warns them to keep up support

The Bank of England has warned lenders that reducing their support to businesses and households “would be costly” for the economy and for the banks themselves.

It came as the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said the UK’s lenders were strong enough to weather the rest of the coronavirus storm – even if unemployment soared to 15 per cent.

However, the FPC said that “a range of near-term risks” remain. They include market volatility resulting from Covid cases and restrictions; the transition to life outside the EU; and geopolitical risks.

Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in the UK in recent weeks, causing the government to introduce new restrictions and put a large number of local lockdowns in place.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended support for the economy but reduced its generosity. His measures, announced last month, included extending the coronavirus business loans programmes.

Banks have ‘capacity’ to keep lending

The Bank of England said today that UK firms have raised over £75bn in additional financing from banks and markets during Covid. It said this was “in large part through government-backed loan schemes”.

BoE figures show that borrowing in the summer was much lower than in the spring, although it ticked up in August.

Some companies have reported that banks are making it more difficult to borrow through coronavirus loan schemes. MPs have said banks need to support struggling firms.

The FPC’s financial stability report said banks were strong enough to keep up Covid lending.

“The UK banking system remains resilient to a very wide range of possible economic outcomes,” it said. “It has the capacity to continue to support households and businesses.”

The FPC warned that “cutting support to the economy to avoid the use of capital buffers would be costly for the wider economy and consequently for the banks themselves”. It said banks’ capital buffers “exist to be drawn down in stress”.