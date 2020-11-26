BoE boss says Rishi Sunak right to spend big on Covid

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey backed Rishi Sunak’s approach to the public finances, saying he is right to throw the might of the state behind the coronavirus suppression effort.

“It is absolutely sensible that public resources, resources of the state, are being used to cushion the huge impact of this absolutely unprecedented shock,” Bailey told BBC Radio Devon.

“We are smoothing the [financial] impact over a number of years to come, and that is the right thing to do,” he said.

