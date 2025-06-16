BMW X3 M50 review: hot family SUV hits the spot

The X3 has been part of BMW’s range since 2003. That means brand purists have been grumbling about this compact SUV (or ‘SAV’ in BMW-speak) for more than two decades.

Clearly, as it launches a new fourth-generation model, BMW feels differently. The X3 consistently ranks as one of the best-selling models in its range. Perhaps it’s time to stop hating and start embracing.

BMW has made the fourth-generation ‘G45’ version of the X3 bigger than ever before, and shoehorned more technology into its radically designed interior. There is still the small matter of the exterior styling, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Not everything has changed, though. BMW will still sell you an X3 with a diesel engine, and this range-topping M50 comes equipped with a ‘B58’ 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol straight-six, also found in its predecessor.

The M-lite performance SUV

Before we get deeper into assessing the BMW X3 M50, it’s important to note this top-spec SUV is not a direct replacement for the old 503hp X3 M Competition, but the previous X3 M40i instead.

BMW has no plans for a new X3 M, leaving this M50 model as the top dog, with the ‘most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted to an M Performance’ model. Along with a hike to nearly 400hp, BMW has treated the car to a near-endless list of M-branded parts.

There is M Sport suspension, an M Sport differential for the rear axle, and M Sport brakes hiding behind the M alloy wheels. There is also a set of quad exhaust tailpipes, plus the illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ front grille. Form your own opinions on the latter.

Compared to the previous X3, this new version is longer and wider, but slightly lower. Once a relatively compact SUV, the X3 is now a sizeable one, tipping the scales at 1,980kg.

Firing on all six cylinders

Getting larger has necessitated the boost in power from the turbocharged engine, with peak outputs now at 398hp and 428lb ft. Thumping through the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the 0-62mph sprint takes 4.6 seconds: the same as the older, lighter X3 M40i.

The mild-hybrid system helps smooth any dips in the straight-six engine’s torque curve, giving a sense of relentless acceleration. It means the X3 M50 feels just as quick on the road as the numbers suggest, with its automatic gearbox always on the ball.

It sounds good, too, even though the Iconic Sounds system enhances the effect for those inside the car. Still, the noise of a BMW straight-six engine is always welcome, even with some digital assistance.

BMW has worked hard to try and disguise the X3 M50’s mass on the move. It feels grippy and balanced, although perhaps not quite as engaging as hardcore BMW fans would want.

On 21-inch wheels, and with its optional M Adaptive Suspension turned towards comfort, the X3 M50 rides with a relative calm.

Inside the BMW X3 M50

The cabin of the new X3 is certainly radical, following a theme being adopted by BMW across its range. Dominated by the 12.0-inch central touchscreen and a 10.0-inch curved driver display, almost every button has been dispensed with. That said, the iDrive rotary controller lives to fight another day.

A pair of electrically adjustable front sports seats provide decent support, while the fancy steering wheel gains a red marker at the 12 o’clock position.

For a performance SUV costing more than £70,000, some of the plastics used inside the X3 are a real disappointment. The translucent ambient lighting strips that surround the door handles and centre console are the worst offenders. When illuminated they look fine, but appear decidedly low-rent when not.

The electric window controls and door handles are also below BMW’s usual standards in their quality. The widescreen digital display and optional fabric finish for the dashboard do bring a more traditional Germanic feel, however.

The no-compromise hot SUV

For a modern car with only minimal interior buttons, BMW’s Operating System 9 (and that rotary controller) make infotainment a hassle-free affair. It is streets ahead of the competition in ease of use.

Making the new X3 bigger means the M50 boasts a spacious cabin for those in the front and rear, along with plenty of usable storage cubbies. A wireless charging tray keeps smartphones in one place on the road, too.

Thanks to the X3’s standard all-wheel drive, a transmission tunnel does restrict legroom for a passenger seated in the middle. The outer two seats in the back are more than comfortable, though.

Demonstrating that the X3 M50 is a performance SUV with a practical side is a generous 570-litre boot capacity. The rival Audi SQ5 only offers 475 litres in comparison. Folding the rear seats down increases space to 1,700 litres for the BMW – over 250 litres more than the Audi.

A relative BMW bargain

Although the cost of the X3 M50 has increased since launch, at £71,005 it substantially undercuts both the £76,275 Audi SQ5 Edition 1 and the £76,715 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43.

The Mercedes-AMG does offer more horsepower, but it shaves just 0.1 seconds from the BMW’s 0-62mph time.

Standard equipment for the X3 M50 includes three-zone climate control, acoustic glass, keyless entry and start, an electrically opening tailgate and BMW’s Live Cockpit Pro navigation system. The options list does include plenty of opportunities to pile on the equipment and cost, however.

Driven sensibly, the X3 M50’s official combined fuel economy figure of 36.2mpg is achievable, helped by the mild-hybrid assistance. But naturally, use all 398 horses and this figure falls fast.

Verdict: BMW X3 M50

Look beyond the fact that the X3 M50 is not a full-fat BMW M-car, and it makes a strong argument for itself. This is a rapid SUV with very few compromises. It may not be the last word in driver engagement, but it delivers considerable cross-country pace, along with a practical interior.

The X3 M50 manages to offer decent value, as much as a £70,000 crossover SUV can, by undercutting its key rivals on price. Even the fuel consumption of this near-400hp machine can be reasonable, provided you avoid using all of the power, all of the time.

Other than the questionable choice of materials used in certain places inside the cabin, and its hefty kerb weight, there is very little to mark the X3 M50 down.

Even if the notion of a performance SUV sits awkwardly with BMW brand purists, they would have to admit the X3 M50 is a thoroughly good one.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: From £71,005

POWER: 398hp

0-62MPH: 4.6sec

TOP SPEED: 155mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 36.2mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 177g/km