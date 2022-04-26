BMW halts train deliveries to China due to Ukraine war

BMW said it had halted train shipments to China because of the Ukraine war.

BMW has halted its train shipments from Germany to China via the Trans-Siberian railway as a result of the Ukraine war.

Alongside Audi, the world’s largest manufacturer said it was now delivering the goods via sea.

“BMW has stopped all train transport through Russia immediately after the beginning of the war,” said a BMW spokesperson. “Exports to China routinely are handled by ship.

BMW added it was considering whether it will be possible to make deliveries via the southern rail route in the near future.

Even though they produce a large chunk of their output in China, both manufacturers export a certain share from Europe by rail or ship. BMW said last year it delivered 846,237 while Audi reported 701,289 exports.