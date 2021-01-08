Blackstone secures Bill Gates support in bidding war for Signature Aviation

The Blackstone Group has the support of a big-name backer – Bill Gates- the largest shareholder in Signature Aviation, strengthening the firms bid to buy the private-jet servicing company.

The support comes in opposition to rival bidder Carlyle and strengthens Blackstone’s $4.29bn (£3.16bn) offer alongside Gates’ Cascade Investment.

Blackstone and Cascade, which own a near 20 per cent stake in the London-based aviation company formerly known as BBA Aviation, are in late-stage talks regarding a cash offer proposal of £3.81 per share.

The billion-dollar offer arrived hours after Signature Aviation confirmed US-based Carlyle’s takeover approach.

Blackstone’s proposal of £3.81 per share forms their sixth offer to Signature Aviation, as disclosed by the aviation company last month when it rejected another proposal from Global Infrastructure Partners.

Read more: Aviation bosses demand end to quarantine after introduction of mandatory testing

Signature Aviation shares fell five per cent in the FTSE 250 which ate away at their 65 per cent gain during the three-week long negotiations.

The terms of agreement between Blackstone and Cascade contain voting arrangements which stipulate that Cascade vote against any competing proposal once the Blackstone bid is complete.

Blackstone and Cascade are expected to announce the intent to make an offer or walk away from talks by 14 January, as per UK takeover rules.