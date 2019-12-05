Blackstone mulling £4bn offer for student property giant

Private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly mulling a £4bn swoop on one of Britain’s largest student property developers.

IQ Student Accommodation has attracted the attention of Blackstone ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) next year, according to Sky News.

The broadcaster has reported that Blackstone is one of several private equity firms interested in lodging a bid for IQSA.

City sources said that IQSA had drafted in four additional banks to look at options around a potential London IPO in 2020.

Blackstone is the world’s largest investor in property, with €200bn worth of real estate assets under management.

IQSA is the UK’s largest provider of purpose-built student accommodation by value, owning 66 halls of residence with roughly 28,000 bedrooms.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs owns a 70 per cent stake in the firm, while the Wellcome Trust controls a 28 per cent holding.