Black Lives Matter activist in 'critical condition' after being shot in the head

A Black Lives Matter activist has been left in critical condition after being shot in the head in London on Sunday morning.

Sasha Johnson, a member of the Taking Initiative Party and mother-of-three, had received ‘numerous’ death threats before the incident in Peckham.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition,” the party said in a statement.

“The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.”

The Oxford University graduate has become a well-known activist figure in the capital since the Black Lives Matter movement erupted last summer after the murder of George Floyd.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee,” the statement continued.

BLMUK expresses our shock and solidarity over the shooting of Sasha Johnson. A young mother and fearless political campaigner who was at the forefront of many BLM protests last summer. https://t.co/4DzuqnhkT2 — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) May 23, 2021

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating a shooting in Peckham yesterday but have yet to confirm if it was the same incident.

There were reports of gunshots shortly before 3am in Consort Road, to which the police were called, the Met confirmed.

The police said they found a woman, who was thought to be in her 20s, suffering with a gunshot injury, adding that she remained “in hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

