Black British Business Awards announces 2020 winners

The Black British Business Awards has announced its 2020 winners, who have been awarded for their outstanding business talent.
The award recognises rising stars and leaders across industries, including financial services and professional services.
Segun Osuntokun, managing partner at law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in London has been named Business Person of the Year at the Black British Business Awards on 30 September.
He impressed the judges with his work on projects for over 30 FTSE 100 companies and more than 50 Global Fortune 500 companies.
The awards ceremony crowns a landmark year in history for racial equity and featured a special recognition for Black British frontline workers.
In addition to naming the Black British Business Person of the Year, the event also recognised the rising stars and senior leader winners in six industries.
The leaders come from a cross section of professions; from a founder of an equine nutrition system to a project manager at TfL.
Melanie Eusebe, chair and co-founder of the awards said: “After a year filled with so many challenges, it was rewarding to take a step back this month to reflect not only on the history of the Black community here in the UK, but also to celebrate the incredible individuals who are making their mark now.”
“Our Category Celebration events along with the Awards Ceremony provided us with many opportunities to reflect on how far our community has come, while recognising there is still much work to be done.”
Black British Business Awards winners
Black British Business Person of the Year
Segun Osuntokun – Managing Partner at BCLP, London Office
Arts & Media Rising Star
Nnena Nwakodo – Producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty
Arts & Media Senior Leader
Anthony Andrews – Co-founder and Creative Director of We Are Parable
Consumer & Luxury Rising Star
Rachael Corson and Joycelyn Mate – Co-founders of Afrocenchix
Consumer & Luxury Senior Leader
Sandra Murphy – Founder of Equidiet UK Ltd
Entrepreneur Rising Star
Ayesha Ofori – CEO and Founder of Black Property Network
Entrepreneur Senior Leader Winner
Trevor Robinson OBE – Founder and Executive Creative Director of Quiet Storm
Financial Services Rising Star
Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy – Senior Digital Product Manager at Barclays
Financial Services Senior Leader
Gavin Lewis – Managing Director, Head of UK LGPS at BlackRock
Professional Services Rising Star
Natalie Carter – Senior Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP
Professional Services Senior Leader
Bennard Owusu – Senior Partner at BWF Solicitors
STEM Rising Star
Ninarita Williams – Project Manager at Transport for London
STEM Senior Leader
Dr Abdullahi Sheriff – Executive, Solutions Strategy, Strategic Partnerships & Solutions, Europe at GE Healthcare