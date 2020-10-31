Black British Business Awards announces 2020 winners

The Black British Business Awards has announced its 2020 winners, who have been awarded for their outstanding business talent.

The award recognises rising stars and leaders across industries, including financial services and professional services.

Segun Osuntokun, managing partner at law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in London has been named Business Person of the Year at the Black British Business Awards on 30 September.

He impressed the judges with his work on projects for over 30 FTSE 100 companies and more than 50 Global Fortune 500 companies.

The awards ceremony crowns a landmark year in history for racial equity and featured a special recognition for Black British frontline workers.

In addition to naming the Black British Business Person of the Year, the event also recognised the rising stars and senior leader winners in six industries.

The leaders come from a cross section of professions; from a founder of an equine nutrition system to a project manager at TfL.

Melanie Eusebe, chair and co-founder of the awards said: “After a year filled with so many challenges, it was rewarding to take a step back this month to reflect not only on the history of the Black community here in the UK, but also to celebrate the incredible individuals who are making their mark now.”

“Our Category Celebration events along with the Awards Ceremony provided us with many opportunities to reflect on how far our community has come, while recognising there is still much work to be done.”

Segun Osuntokun, Black British Business Person of the Year.

Black British Business Awards winners

Black British Business Person of the Year

Segun Osuntokun – Managing Partner at BCLP, London Office

Arts & Media Rising Star

Nnena Nwakodo – Producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Arts & Media Senior Leader

Anthony Andrews – Co-founder and Creative Director of We Are Parable

Consumer & Luxury Rising Star

Rachael Corson and Joycelyn Mate – Co-founders of Afrocenchix

Consumer & Luxury Senior Leader

Sandra Murphy – Founder of Equidiet UK Ltd

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Ayesha Ofori – CEO and Founder of Black Property Network

Entrepreneur Senior Leader Winner

Trevor Robinson OBE – Founder and Executive Creative Director of Quiet Storm

Financial Services Rising Star

Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy – Senior Digital Product Manager at Barclays

Financial Services Senior Leader

Gavin Lewis – Managing Director, Head of UK LGPS at BlackRock

Professional Services Rising Star

Natalie Carter – Senior Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP

Professional Services Senior Leader

Bennard Owusu – Senior Partner at BWF Solicitors

STEM Rising Star

Ninarita Williams – Project Manager at Transport for London

STEM Senior Leader

Dr Abdullahi Sheriff – Executive, Solutions Strategy, Strategic Partnerships & Solutions, Europe at GE Healthcare