BitGo Holdings Celebrates its Debut as a Public Company on the New York Stock Exchange

BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”, the “Company”, “we”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) as a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol “BTGO”. Members of BitGo’s leadership team will be ringing the NYSE Opening Bell today at 9:30am ET.

“Today marks a defining moment for BitGo,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo. “Our entry into the public markets will enable us to further accelerate the financial system’s transition toward a transparent and credible digital asset economy, while continuing to deliver exceptional security, custody and liquidity solutions for our clients. We believe that the opportunity ahead is significant and that we are uniquely positioned to help institutions navigate the road ahead.”

Belshe continued, “I am incredibly proud of the company we’ve built, and deeply grateful to our team for their hard work and dedication in reaching this milestone. As we take this next step into the public markets, we are looking forward to not only strengthening our own foundation, but also advancing the growth and resilience of the entire digital asset ecosystem.”

BitGo’s public debut follows more than a decade of growth and innovation, rooted in a continuous commitment to provide our clients with safe and secure digital asset solutions. We have evolved from a pioneer of multi-signature security and institutional-grade wallets to establishing the BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, formerly known as BitGo Trust Company, Inc., and BitGo Prime Trading as well as launching our OTC trading desk and Stablecoin-as-a-Service and Crypto-as-as-Service solutions. We believe this growth has earned us a reputation of being a critical partner to digital asset ecosystems, financial institutions, technology platforms, corporations and governments.

We are a leader in the digital asset economy, serving more than 4,900 clients across over 100 countries and supporting more than 1,550 digital assets as of September 30, 2025. From our origins in safety and security, we provide secure and scalable solutions, offering self-custody wallet, qualified custody, liquidity and prime, and infrastructure-as-a-service to investors, builders and other participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, BitGo has been a pioneer in digital asset security and regulatory compliance. As a newly listed company, BitGo is poised to leverage its trusted infrastructure and comprehensive product suite to shape the future of digital finance built on transparency, accountability, and trust.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

