Bitcoin surges to $62K on olitical developments

Bitcoin surged to $62,830 after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Each day, Coinrule will run through the state of the digital assets market for Blockbeat, your home for news, analysis, opinion and commentary on blockchain and digital assets.

Bitcoin surged to $62,830 after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. Once news broke that Trump had survived the attempt, markets reacted positively. Trump continues to be seen as a pro-crypto presidential candidate by the markets. Since the attempt, his election odds have risen significantly. Investors now believe a Trump victory could lead to more favorable policies for cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump has positioned himself as a pro-crypto presidential candidate. Despite calling Bitcoin a “scam” in 2021, he currently differentiates himself from his rivals by actively engaging with the crypto industry. In June 2024, he hosted industry executives at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and expressed enthusiasm for the U.S.-based Bitcoin mining. In addition, his campaign accepted cryptocurrency payments, a first for a major U.S. political party. Moreover, Trump plans to speak at the Bitcoin Conference later this month. This conference is the largest gathering of BTC enthusiasts globally, attracting more than 30,000 guests over the past years. The announcement that J. D. Vance will be Trump’s running mate as Vice President candidate added fuel to the fire. Vance, a protégée of Paypal founder Peter Thiel and former VC, is seen as pro-tech and pro-crypto.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s market cap rose to $1.241 trillion. BTC volume increased by 22.8% to $25.7 billion. Other popular cryptocurrencies, including Chainlink, Dogecoin, NEAR Protocol, Polkadot, Solana and Toncoin also surged by up to 7%. These gains reflect the broader market’s positive reaction to the increased likelihood of a pro-crypto US president come 2025.

Political events, and their anticipation, can often act as catalysts for market movements. The recent assassination attempt on Trump, a leading presidential candidate, underscores the fragility of the current political status quo. On the one hand, such instability can boost market confidence in cryptocurrencies as investors seek refuge in decentralized assets. On the other hand, Trump’s increased odds of winning the election have instilled confidence among crypto investors, anticipating favorable regulatory changes. As these events unfold, it remains to be seen how long this current recovery rally can run.