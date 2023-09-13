Bitcoin starts the day in the green and pushes through $26,000

The market leader is up around 1.3% and trading for $26.150 this morning, while Ethereum (ETH) is in the green by 0.8% and knocking on the door of $1.6k.

There are significantly more green candles in crypto markets today than this time yesterday. Cryptos such Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) are up by more than 1% over 24 hours, while other smart contract cryptos like Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have edged into positive territory.

The jitters from earlier week seem to have calmed this morning, as analysts say rumours of incoming pressure from FTX selling its crypto holdings may be exaggerated.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.03 trillion

🔺 0.57%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $26,472

🔻 Daily low $25,133

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $504.823 billion

🟡 Gold $12.761 trillion

💳 Visa $514.33 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $16.111 billion

🔻 11.9%

SP500

🔻 0.57%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔻 1.35%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.9

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 46.96

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

The former President of PayPal and Head of Facebook payments works on #bitcoin



"#Bitcoin is the universal protocol for money on the internet," says @DavidMarcus

