Bitcoin hits new all time high at $68k

The world’s oldest crypto currency Bitcoin is barrelling towards the $70k (£51k) barrier with price up 3.31 per cent in the past 24 hours.

In the early hours of this morning Bitcoin touched a new record price of $68,641, helping to keep global crypto market capitalisation above the $3tn mark for the second day running according to CoinGecko data.

The market’s second largest asset, Ethereum, also hit a new all time high of $4,857.25 while the world’s top ten currencies have all increased in price over the past seven days.

Bitcoin rally

The price jump comes after a month of bullish news for the crypto market. In October the SEC approved the first Bitcoin futures ETFs, a product which offers retail investors regulated crypto exposure.

Advocates had seen the approval of ETFs as a benchmark for mainstream acceptance for cryptocurrencies since Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss first filed an application for a Bitcoin ETF back in 2013.

Analysts say

At the same time, the supply of new coins to market is low. Charlie Morris, the chief investment officer for markets analytics company ByteTree, told City AM “the market is tight as the miners are reluctant sellers.”

“We’re in a difficulty bull market,” Morris explained, referencing the fact that the average time taken to generate new Bitcoin has fallen below the standard time of 600 seconds to around the 560 second mark.

“There’s more Bitcoin being generated or mined than are actually being sold. Instead they are being hodled by miners,” Morris continued.

According to ByteTree data miner inventories have grown by 435BTC (£21m) over the past five weeks pushing down market supply.

Bank of England reacts

Despite the hype its safe to say not everyone is sold on the benefits of crypto currency. Yesterday, Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s governor, warned that crypto assets were aiding criminal activity.

“The advent of digital means of payment, and in particular crypto assets … is providing another means of payment for people conducting criminal activity,” Bailey said during an online Q&A session.

The comments come after the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability last month warned that the size of the crypto market makes it a risk to the global economy.

