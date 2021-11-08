Global crypto market cap surges past $3tn as top coins rally

The global crypto currency market is now worth a whopping $3tn (£2.2tn) according to data from CoinGecko.

It comes after the top ten crypto currencies all experienced a price surge over the past week helping to push the market to dizzying new heights. Bitcoin has today jumped above the $66k mark, up 6.4 per cent in 24 hours, whilst the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, touched a new all time high and is trading above $4.7k.

Bitcoin rally

Charlie Morris of ByteTree, a provider of digital asset data, said that Bitcoin’s price rally may be driven by low market supply as a result of crypto miners hodling coins.

“We’re in a difficulty bull market,” Morris explained, referencing the fact that the average time taken to generate new Bitcoin has fallen below the standard time of 600 seconds to around the 560 second mark.

“There’s more Bitcoin being generated or mined than are actually being sold. Instead they are being hodled by miners,” Morris continued.

According to ByteTree data miner inventories have grown by 435BTC (£21m) over the past five weeks pushing down market supply.

Investment Hedge

Susanna Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, suggested that today’s surge could be a result of inflationary fears amongst investors.

“The recent surge in the crypto asset partly seems to have been caused by investors piling in, seeing it as a hedge against inflation,” she said.

“Some appear to have been enticed by the argument that the huge monetary stimulus programmes unleashed by central bank is fuelling inflation which will see the value of money decrease over time, whereas Bitcoin has a fixed limit on the number of coins which can be created,” Streeter added, referencing Bitcoin’s hard money properties.

