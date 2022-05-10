Bitcoin hits $30k low as Wall Street continues to struggle, but is it bouncing back?

The slide continues across the financial markets this morning, with crypto no exception. The price of Bitcoin came within touching distance of $30k yesterday – the lowest it’s been since July 2021.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap has since bounced back somewhat, changing hands for around $32k at time of writing. However, it’s still down another four per cent since this time yesterday and 16 per cent since this time last week.

The Ethereum price has fared only slightly better, losing around two per cent over the last day. Other alt coins, however, have fallen by more.

Again, the price of major cryptocurrencies seems to be echoing global stocks, which on Monday suffered their worst one-day decline since the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in 2020. There doesn’t appear to have been any specific catalyst this time, rather analysts are pointing to a growing pessimism about the state of the world’s large economies that appears to be coming to a head. China’s falling export growth and weak manufacturing figures from Germany and France have helped increase talk of recession, coming as they do just as central banks rein in crisis-era stimulus measures and enact interest rate rises.

While things may look bleak, there are also positive signs that the economy could get back on track.

Consumer spending remains high, while the labour market in most major economies is looking in good shape. These sudden declines are nothing new in either crypto or traditional financial markets, but can be understandably scary to newer investors.

Billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett once said “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful”, and there is certainly opportunity when others around you are losing their heads.

Remember though, never invest more than you can afford to lose and exercise caution when investing. Cryptocurrency is a long-term investment and it’s always best to zoom out and look at the big picture before making emotional decisions based on what appears to be the current mood.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.463 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 9 2022, at a price of $30,296.95. The daily high yesterday was $34,222.07 and the daily low was $30,296.95.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $607.6 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.826 trillion and Tesla is $815.45 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $81.582 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 45.32%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 10, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.78. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 33.41. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is a remarkable cryptographic achievement, and the ability to create something that is not duplicable in the digital world has enormous value.” Eric Schmidt, Former CEO of Google

What they said yesterday

The future is bright…

No fear…

7 times now I’ve seen the BTC price drop over 50%



1 takeaway: #Bitcoin will endure — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) May 9, 2022

Keep calm and carry on HODLing…

You might have bought #bitcoin early by luck.



But it takes a lot more than luck to have conviction during dips and to HODL for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/Ip1owJFXX0 — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 9, 2022

