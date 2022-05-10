Bitcoin hits $30k low as Wall Street continues to struggle, but is it bouncing back?
The slide continues across the financial markets this morning, with crypto no exception. The price of Bitcoin came within touching distance of $30k yesterday – the lowest it’s been since July 2021.
The leading cryptocurrency by market cap has since bounced back somewhat, changing hands for around $32k at time of writing. However, it’s still down another four per cent since this time yesterday and 16 per cent since this time last week.
The Ethereum price has fared only slightly better, losing around two per cent over the last day. Other alt coins, however, have fallen by more.
Again, the price of major cryptocurrencies seems to be echoing global stocks, which on Monday suffered their worst one-day decline since the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in 2020. There doesn’t appear to have been any specific catalyst this time, rather analysts are pointing to a growing pessimism about the state of the world’s large economies that appears to be coming to a head. China’s falling export growth and weak manufacturing figures from Germany and France have helped increase talk of recession, coming as they do just as central banks rein in crisis-era stimulus measures and enact interest rate rises.
While things may look bleak, there are also positive signs that the economy could get back on track.
Consumer spending remains high, while the labour market in most major economies is looking in good shape. These sudden declines are nothing new in either crypto or traditional financial markets, but can be understandably scary to newer investors.
Billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett once said “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful”, and there is certainly opportunity when others around you are losing their heads.
Remember though, never invest more than you can afford to lose and exercise caution when investing. Cryptocurrency is a long-term investment and it’s always best to zoom out and look at the big picture before making emotional decisions based on what appears to be the current mood.
