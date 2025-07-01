Billionaire boltholes: Inside Simon Nixon’s SimonEscapes

Simon Nixon doesn’t seem to fit the mould of the typical tech billionaire. But over the past decade, the moneysupermarket founder has quietly built up a growing collection of ultra discreet, beautifully designed private homes, known collectively as SimonEscapes.

The concept is far from a hotel chain. There’s no signature decor shared between destinations, or recognisable tropes repeated across properties from Cape Town to the Cotswolds. What it offers, instead, is something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a go-to for those looking to switch off, rather than show off.

At first glance, SimonEscapes properties – spanning the Lake District, Cornwall, Deia, Barbados, Malibu, Cape Town and the Cotswolds – may seem like typical billionaire bolt-holes. But Nixon insists they’re about more than real estate.

A personal project turned boutique portfolio

It started, as many things do in the world of ultra-high net-worth individuals, with one house, and then another. Nixon began developing homes for himself, first in Mallorca’s artist-favoured village of Deia, before gradually opening them up to select invitees.

The idea wasn’t to be a hotelier: Nixon wanted to share “spaces of calm and thoughtful design” with friends and family. “Each home reflects a lived-in sensibility, designed not as showpieces, but as places of comfort, inspiration, and cultural engagement,” he says.

That sentiment runs through the SimonEscapes collection. In Deia, Sa Llupia sits quietly behind stone walls and olive trees, a traditional Mallorcan-style house modernised with designer furniture and contemporary art.

Design and detail

Across the properties, a few threads emerge: pared-back design, natural materials and commitment to contemporary art. Nixon is an avid art collector, often commissioning emerging British artists to create site-specific work.

SimonEscapes luxury villa Sa Llupia in Deia, Mallorca

“With our concept of part villa, part art gallery, our homes provide a space that reflects the sense of place as well as the ever-changing world that we live in. It feels like a private home, rather than a hotel,” he says. Each location’s art selection is bespoke: “In Malibu, we selected works that reflect the tone of the house and the surrounding landscape, drawing heavily from LA-based artists. In Deia, the hang was more organic, mirroring the textures and palette of the island,” says Nixon.

SimonEscapes: An alternative to the branded hotel experience

What sets these boltholes apart is that Nixon actually uses the homes himself. They are not investment shells or developer flips, but places he spends time in throughout the year, something you can see in each of their evolving styles.

“Exclusivity is still relevant, but the lens has shifted,” he says. “For me, it’s about creating spaces that feel deeply personal, an opportunity to collect and display objects from master craftspeople: vases, wall art, sculpture, and furniture.”

For a man who made his fortune building a comparison site for people looking to save their pennies, it’s perhaps ironic that he’s now helping people spend their pounds. But in an age where luxury is often synonymous with loud and flashy, Nixon’s approach with SimonEscapes feels refreshingly still.

If you like the look of these CEO boltholes… check out these, too!

SimonEscapes has carved out a space for low-key, high-style retreats. If you like the look of these, here are a few more places that offer that same mix of privacy, design and luxurious comfort.

In Zakynthos, Porto Zante is an ultra luxurious property owned by John Sotirakos. It consists of nine beachfront villas with the services of a 5 star hotel, including two restaurants, a spa, private chef and even a choice of electric watersports by Ceclo.

We recently sent our CEO Harry Owen to unwind there. He described the experience as “like walking into an episode of The Night Manager”.

He said: “Villas are arranged amphitheatrically, each with its own pool, garden and uninterrupted Ionian sea views. It’s a masterpiece in privacy and precision, ensuring each villa is a sanctuary, albeit one with a world-class hotel quietly operating around you.

Porto Zante in Zykanthos is the perfect retreat from city life

“Perched just above the main restaurants, our villa had nearly 1,300 square feet of interior space that flowed seamlessly into an outdoor living area. There was a saltwater pool, sunken daybeds, a shaded dining terrace and drop-down privacy blinds. The details were extraordinary: MASA Italian linens, Christofle cutlery, Bulgari toiletries, Bernardaud porcelain, branded sunhats. Even the sun towels were satisfyingly weighty Ralph Lauren.”

Located far beyond the Ionian sea on Italy’s Amalfi coast lies Torre Sponda in the heart of Positano. The development of five private villas includes a former watchtower that has been converted into a two bedroom guest house that clings dramatically to the cliffs. Local designer Fauster Gaetani, renowned for her work at La Sirenuse, helped shape the interiors.

Alessia Meli, chief operating officer and maître de maison, says: “Torre Sponda is unlike any other luxury retreat. The views are extraordinary – sheer cliffs, sapphire water – but it’s the atmosphere that truly captivates. What makes it unforgettable isn’t just the architecture or the setting, but the way history and creativity coexist.”