Bill Shankly’s grandson opens Liverpool hotel in Titanic landmark

Albion House in Liverpool has had a turbulent few years.

The grandson of legendary Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly has opened a hotel in Liverpool based in the former headquarters of White Star Line – the company which owned the Titanic.

Christopher Carline and his business partner Brian Gamble have launched the White Star Line Hotel in Albion House, a grade II*-listed building which has had a tumultuous time in recent years.

Then known as 30 James Street, the hotel was first launched by Signature Living in 2014 before it fell into administration as part of wider problems for the developer group.

The hotel was put on the market in 2019 with an asking price of more than £16m.

It was then marketed for sale again in October 2021 but the move was put on ice in August the following year after the updated asking price of £12.5m failed to be met.

The building was eventually bought Hamburg-based RIMC Hotels & Resorts in May 2023 in a cut-price deal for just over £5.5m.

In February this year the hotel closed its doors amid financial issues, unpaid staff and a dramatic row between the company’s CEO and its UK boss, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Two months later it was reported that the building had been sold again and that the new owner was Amsterdam-based Guessa Capital Invest B.V.

Carline and Gamble have set up Albion House Liverpool Limited to operate the hotel.

‘This is a long-term project we want to do properly’

This is not Carline’s first foray into running hotels in Liverpool after having been a director of The Shankly Hotel for many years.

Carline said: “As proud Liverpudlians, we are obsessed with restoring Albion House to the level of grandeur she deserves.

“Rebranding as The White Star Line Hotel, our goal is to resurrect White Star as a hospitality brand – a romantic vision, driven by our deep connection to this building and the city.

“This is a long-term project we want to do properly.

“We’re focused on delivering a solid guest experience, building the brand, and inviting guests to join us on this journey.

“The honesty, vision, and collective effort will put White Star and Albion House back where they belong.”

Albion House was designed by celebrated Victorian architect Norman Shaw, the building dates back to 1896.

Gamble added: “I know this building inside out, having served as general manager during its heyday.

“It’s a shame Albion House has been somewhat neglected over the years, but with the right care, attention, and dedication, we are confident she will regain her former splendour.

“As a proud Liverpudlian, this is a personal labour of love, and I cannot wait to see her restored to the grandeur she has always deserved.”