The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will be hauled in front of Congress again this afternoon to face questions about misinformation and extremism on their platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey will appear before a virtual joint hearing of two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Read more: Global online tax on tech giants ‘in our grasp’, says Rishi Sunak

It follows a highly-publicised antitrust hearing last July and marks the first time they have appeared on Capitol Hill since rioters stormed the Capitol on 6 January.

Former President Donald Trump, who has been accused of inciting the violence, has been banned by both Facebook and Twitter over his role in the incident. He remains temporarily suspended by Google-owned Youtube.

Republicans on the panel are likely to criticise the tech giants over what they consider to be efforts to stifle conservative voices.

Debate has been raging in the US over potential reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects platforms from liability over user content. Some politicians, including President Joe Biden, support this move.

The three tech bosses have previously defended the law, arguing that it is crucial to defending free speech online.

But in written testimony this week Facebook said Section 230 should be reformed to provide companies with immunity from liability provided they follow best practices for removing harmful material.

Read more: Tencent confirms talks with regulators amid China tech crackdown

Committee chair Frank Pallone criticised the firms for failing to clamp down on misinformation despite years of political pressure and a number of new policies.

Last year social media was inundated by misinformation, often fuelled by Trump supporters, relating to false claims about election fraud, as well as conspiracies about the coronavirus pandemic.