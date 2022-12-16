Big Game 14 between Harlequins and Bristol Bears OFF over rail strikes

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 28: A general view as fireworks are displayed as the teams make their way onto the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Big Game 12 match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers at Twickenahm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for Harlequins)

Premiership rugby club Harlequins’ cash cow showpiece event of the season – Big Game – has been cancelled due to the fall out from South Western Rail’s strikes over the Christmas Period, as reported first by City A.M. yesterday.

The game – which regularly attracts over 70,000 fans to Twickenham Stadium across the winter festive season – was due to go ahead on 27 December.

The match against Bristol Bears will now take place at Harlequin’s home stadium, The Stoop, on the 27 December with Big Game now moved to the club’s fixture against Exeter Chiefs in March.

In an email seen by City A.M. respondents were told that the game was cancelled yesterday evening.

“Devasted”

Harlequins CEO, Laurie Dalrymple said: “We are devastated to have to move Big Game 14 from its annual festive place in the calendar because of this strike action. We know how special this event is to our local community and this was due to be our biggest and best ever event.”

“I can assure our supporters that we have worked tirelessly to find any way to stage the event on or even near the 27 December, reducing capacity, laying on buses or developing a park and ride scheme to name a few.”

“Ultimately we must put the safety of our supporters and those working at the event first and it is clear that without the functioning rail network, we cannot safely deliver a large scale event at Twickenham.”

The scale of the closures across multiple key train stations, train lines and tube lines is unprecedented and a much bigger impact that other recent smaller strikes on Twickenham match days. It is out of our control and we have sadly been left with no choice to postpone the fixture”.

“Big Game is the biggest annual club rugby event in the world and we know our supporters will be extremely disappointed by the postponement but we are happy to be able to offer a superb alternative plan for Big Game against great opposition as we take on Exeter Chiefs Men’s and Women’s teams at the home of rugby on 4 March.”

“We will bring back all of the usual Big Game activities that our fans love, with live music, free fun fares, the famous player walkover and a day packed with fun and entertainment. We will also move some of our LGBTQ+ Pride activities that were planned for this weekend into the Big Game event. We are effectively moving the entire event from 27 December to Saturday 4 March. All purchased tickets will be valid and we hope that our supporters will swap their tickets to the new event – we really need your support as Big Game is a critical part of the Club’s DNA and financial performance”.

Big standstill

It comes as the capital has been at a standstill due to railway strikes across the nation – no trains are planned to stop at Twickenham station on 27 December.

The cancellation is the latest hot to the events and hospitality sector in the capital who have been placed under great stress due to the strikes.

The event at Twickenham – home of England Rugby – was set to be the second double-header for the men and women and the first time that both home and away sides came from the same clubs.

Late last night, in response to a City A.M. request for comment, Harlequins said: “The Club is aware of speculation around Big Game 14 on 27 December at Twickenham stadium in light of the current RMT industrial action.

“We are working closely with the RFU, Premiership Rugby, South Western Railway and other key stakeholders to understand the potential impact on the planned Big Game event day and we will communicate to our supporters and ticket holders tomorrow (today).”