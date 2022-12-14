Harlequins’ Big Game in doubt over train strikes

Big Game is an annual event hosted by Harlequins at Twickenham Stadium. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images for Harlequins)

Premiership rugby club Harlequins’ showpiece annual game, Big Game, has been thrown into doubt over rail strikes on 27 December.

In an alleged email seen by City A.M. and posted into a fan forum, fans were told that the club had taken the “extremely difficult decision to postpone the Big Game 14 fixture at Twickenham”.

The fixture regularly sees upwards of 70,000 fans at the home of English rugby and is a cash cow for the London club.

“The Club is aware of speculation around Big Game 14 on 27 December at Twickenham stadium in light of the current RMT industrial action,” a statement said.

“We are working closely with the RFU, Premiership Rugby, South Western Railway and other key stakeholders to understand the potential impact on the planned Big Game event day and we will communicate to our supporters and ticket holders tomorrow (Thursday, December 15).”

The move would represent another major blow for English rugby at the moment given the cost of living crisis and its effect on attendances.

That said, the English game is struggling all round at the moment given two clubs – Wasps and Worcester Warriors – have fallen into administration.