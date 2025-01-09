Big Four giant PwC names new Northern boss

PwC has named a new Northern boss. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Big Four giant PwC has named its new Northern boss to succeed the incumbent who is retiring.

Emma Suchland has been appointed as PwC’s new regional market lead for the North.

She will take over from Armoghan Mohammed, who held the title of regional chair, who is to retire.

Suchland joined the accountancy giant in 2016 and has been its UK private business leader since January 2022.

Based in Manchester, she has previously worked for BDO as a tax partner and EY as an associate director for transaction tax.

She started her career in the late 1990s as a tax trainee at Robson Rhodes.

Suchland said: “I’m truly excited to lead our Northern business and continue building on the outstanding work that Armoghan has accomplished.

“My focus will be on leveraging the exceptional talent and diverse expertise within our Northern team to support our clients’ growth and navigate the evolving market landscape.

“I’m committed to working closely with local businesses and convening across our communities to foster collaboration, to deliver meaningful results and promote long-term sustainable growth.”

Mohammed has worked at PwC since joining as a senior manager in 2002 and has been regional chair for the North since October 2020.

Carl Sizer, PwC’s chief markets officer, said: “We are thrilled to have Emma step into the role of Regional Market Leader for the North. Emma’s brings extensive experience and a proven track record in driving strategic growth and fostering strong client relationships.

“Everyone at PwC extends their gratitude to Armoghan Mohammed for his exceptional leadership and contributions during his tenure as regional market leader. We’re looking forward to building on the strong foundation he has established.”