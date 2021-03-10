Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus bill gets final approval from Congress

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion (£1.4 trillion) Covid-19 stimulus bill has tonight received final approval in the House of Representatives.

It is one of the largest packages of economic assistance in US history.

Read more: US Congress set to vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

The legislation, which provides $400bn in $1,400 “stimulus cheques” for Americans, will be signed into law on Friday, the White House said.

As on its first passage through Congress, the bill was approved on party lines, with no Republicans voting for the legislation.

The bill, which also provides $350bn in aid to state and local governments and an expansion of the child tax credit, was the subject of weeks of wrangling between the various bodies of the legislature.

However, with Democrats holding the majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, it passed with only a few adjustments.

It comes just in time, with current federal unemployment benefits set to expire at the end of this week.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

“This is a historic day. It is the beginning of the end of the great Covid depression,” Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky said.

The impact of the bill, which could help kickstart the US’ ailing economy, is expected to be felt around the world.

Earlier this week the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said the impact would ripple through to the UK and improve its economic outlook.