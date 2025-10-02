Beyond the Barbican: meet the Square Mile’s Bridewell Theatre

The Bridewell Theatre in the City of London

Other than the Barbican, the Bridewell Theatre is the Square Mile’s most significant live performance venue. Here they tell us why they should win at this year’s inaugural Toast the City awards, celebrating the best of the Square Mile later this month.

Why does the Bridewell Theatre deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

Tucked away just off Fleet Street, St Bride Foundation and its resident Bridewell Theatre are true hidden gems in the heart of the Square Mile. We bring history, learning and creativity together in one extraordinary space: a Victorian foundation built for printers, now home to a world-renowned collection covering the history of print and graphic design, and our fabulous theatre that champions new talent and bold productions. We deserve to win because we keep heritage alive while making space for the artists and audiences of today — surprising, inspiring, and delighting all who step inside.

Tell us a bit about your team

At our heart, we’re a team who care deeply about keeping London’s heritage alive and relevant. From preserving the legacy of print in our unique library and collections, to nurturing new voices on the Bridewell Theatre stage, we’re united by a belief in creativity, learning and access for all. Supported by volunteers, visiting artists, and an amazing community, our people are what make St Bride Foundation more than just a venue — we’re a living, breathing hub of culture in the City.

Inside the Bridewell Theatre, the Square Mile’s lesser-known live performance hub

Tell us something we didn’t know about your business

Few realise that St Bride Foundation houses the UK’s most significant collection of print history, with treasures spanning five centuries of typography, design, and graphic arts. It was founded in 1891 to educate printers and still serves as a vital resource for artists, designers and historians today. Visitors often come for a theatre production or an event and are amazed to discover this extraordinary collection — a cultural time capsule hidden in plain sight, just off Fleet Street.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The Square Mile is a place where history and modernity sit side by side, and we love how that mirrors our own ethos. Within a few steps you can move from glass skyscrapers to medieval churches, bustling offices to quiet courtyards. It’s a district of contrasts — and that contrast fuels creativity. For us, the Square Mile is more than just a business district: it’s a place where heritage, innovation and community intersect.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

One of our fondest memories is opening the doors to the Bridewell Theatre and our collection after lockdown and seeing our theatre light up once again. The buzz of audiences arriving in the Square Mile for live performance, laughter echoing in the bar, and the joy of artists returning to the stage — it was a reminder of how much culture matters here. That shared sense of renewal, right in the historic heart of London, was unforgettable.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

St Bride’s Church crypt is a true hidden treasure beneath Fleet Street. This atmospheric space holds layers of history — from Roman pavements to wartime stories — and offers a glimpse into 2,000 years of the City’s past. Quiet, fascinating, and often overlooked, it’s one of the Square Mile’s best-kept secrets.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Marmalade – bold, zesty, and a little bit vintage. Just like the presses at St Bride Foundation, it’s got character, bite, and a story in every spread.

