Beyond by RS2 and Mediengruppe Deutschland Launch Digital Fan Ecosystem with Nürnberg Ice Tigers

Beyond by RS2, the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, and multidisciplinary agency network Mediengruppe Deutschland have partnered with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers to launch a new digital fan ecosystem – a connected platform that combines payments, loyalty rewards, exclusive club content, and fan engagement tools in one place. The initiative is anchored by Ice Tigers co-branded Visa credit and debit cards, powered by the Beyond by RS2 platform.

The ecosystem is designed to offer fans a more connected and convenient way to engage with their club — whether through payments, accessing exclusive content, or benefiting from targeted promotions and rewards.

The digital fan ecosystem, developed by Mediengruppe and enabled by Beyond by RS2, is designed to centralize and enhance supporter engagement. Through the new mobile app, fans will be able to make payments, access loyalty rewards, view exclusive club content, and receive real-time updates and offers. The co-branded credit card acts as the entry point to this connected platform, unlocking a range of benefits from both regional and national partners. Underpinned by secure, scalable infrastructure, the ecosystem aims to provide clubs with new ways to engage supporters while creating more personalized, valuable experiences for fans.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in how clubs, agencies, and technology providers are working together to build long-term digital engagement strategies. By combining creative thinking with scalable payment infrastructure, Mediengruppe and Beyond by RS2 are helping sports organisations move beyond one-off campaigns toward more integrated, data-driven fan experiences.

Commenting on the launch of the new digital fan ecosystem, Oliver Winkler, CEO of Mediengruppe Nürnberg, said: “What began as a creative concept within our team developed quickly into a much larger vision, thanks to the close collaboration with Beyond by RS2 and the Ice Tigers. This partnership brought together agency creativity, financial technology expertise, and a forward-thinking sports organization – and that combination made it possible to create something truly integrated and scalable. The result is more than a fan product – it’s a flexible platform that connects people and adds lasting value.”

Jens Mahlke, CEO of Beyond by RS2, added: “The strength of this collaboration lies in how quickly and effectively we aligned around a shared goal. Together with Mediengruppe and the Ice Tigers, we’ve built a secure and adaptable digital ecosystem that enhances the fan experience and creates new opportunities for clubs and sponsors. As Beyond by RS2, we see this as a model that’s not only relevant for professional sports, but one that could be applied across different industries where engagement and loyalty matter”.

Wolfgang Gastner, Managing Director of the Nürnberg Ice Tigers, concluded: “We’re always open to new ways of engaging our supporters and modernising the way we operate as a club. This partnership with Mediengruppe and Beyond by RS2 gave us a tailored solution that brings multiple benefits together in one place – from payments and rewards to direct communication with our fans. It’s a forward-looking project, and we’re proud to be the first club to bring it to life.”

Following the initial launch with the Ice Tigers, plans are already underway to roll out the platform to other professional sports clubs. Mediengruppe Deutschland is leading app development, UX, content strategy, and communications, while Beyond by RS2 manages the financial operations, regulatory requirements, and technical infrastructure.

The project marks a shift in how sponsorships and fan engagement strategies are approached – with a focus on long-term loyalty, digital touchpoints, and mutual value for clubs, fans, and commercial partners.

About Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the innovation brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH, part of the global RS2 Group. Backed by RS2’s proven technology and expertise, Beyond by RS2 enables modern, flexible payment solutions for partners across industries. Its cloud-based platform combines issuing and acquiring services with real-time insights and advanced orchestration to support seamless, scalable payment experiences. https://www.beyondbyrs2.com/index.html

About Mediengruppe Deutschland

Mediengruppe Deutschland is a multidisciplinary agency network with offices in Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich, and international project locations including Cyprus and Florida. The group specializes in artificial intelligence, immersive brand environments, and data-driven communication – offering innovative solutions across the entire digital value chain. Its core competencies include AI-powered content production, development of virtual showrooms and social commerce platforms, and the creation of interactive metaverse experiences. Mediengruppe Deutschland works with corporations, industry associations, and mid-sized enterprises across the DACH region and beyond, with a mission to future-proof brands and make technology tangible. https://mediengruppe-deutschland.com/

About the Nürnberg Ice Tigers

The Nürnberg Ice Tigers are one of the founding members of the German Ice Hockey League (PENNY DEL) and have been playing at the top level continuously since 1994. Nürnberg is one of the most tradition-rich ice hockey cities in Germany, which is also reflected in the attendance figures. In the past season, the Ice Tigers set new attendance records both at the PSD Bank Nürnberg ARENA and in TV broadcasts, representing the continued growth of the sport in Germany. www.icetigers.de

