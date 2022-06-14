Betting titan Entain acquires Dutch operator BetCity for £386m

Entain Plc owns well known brands including Ladbrokes, Coral and BetMGM.

Ladbrokes owner Entain has snapped up Dutch online sports betting operator BetCity for an estimated £386m as the betting giant pushes into Europe.

In an announcement this morning, the firm said it would acquire the entire share capital of Bet City from Sports Entertainment Media B.V. for an initial consideration of €300m ( £257m) and deferred contingent consideration of up to €550m (£472m).

The FTSE 100 firm said the freshly regulated online market in the Netherlands was “highly attractive and fast growing,” with Bet City delivering speedy growth since its licensing in October 2021.

The Amsterdam based company’s offering is “highly complementary” to Entain’s bwin and Party brands, which are yet to receive the seal of regulatory approval in the Netherlands.

The acquisition is expected to complete during the second half of 2022.

“We are delighted that BetCity is joining Entain and are excited by the significant opportunities in the newly regulated Dutch market,” Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain, said.

“This acquisition will provide customers with an even better experience as we combine BetCity’s local expertise and brand alongside Entain’s market leading, customer focused platform. This transaction further underpins our growth strategy of operating in attractive regulated markets.”

With the move giving Entain around 20 per cent of the Netherlands sports betting and gaming market, Peel Hunt said the stock continues to be “materially undervalued”.

“Entain’s share price is back at around the level where it attracted bid interest from MGM and today’s acquisition is another solid strategic step to leadership in regulated gambling markets”, Peel Hunt said, despite acknowledging the it UK White Paper hanging over the sector and threatening heavy curbs on the industry at large.