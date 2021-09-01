Betting boom: Gambling giant 888 UK revenues surge over 50 per cent

Online gambling giant 888 has enjoyed an upbeat first half of the year as its total revenue has jumped 39 per cent, hinting that the lockdown betting boom is here to stay.

The company pulled in $528.4m in the six months to 30 June, up from $379.1m in the first half of 2020 – carried heavily by its betting division.

888 also posted over 50 per cent growth in its UK revenues, while its global betting revenue surged 71 per cent in the period, reaping the rewards of easing restrictions and more financial freedom for its consumers.

However, the company noted that revenues throughout July and August began to slow down, as the reopening of retail and leisure venues drew its customers away from its platforms.

Gross profits hit $352.4m in the period, surging 40 per cent on the $250.9m it pulled in during the same period a year prior.

The group reaped the rewards of a lockdown betting and gaming boom, which saw freshly homebound consumers looking for entertainment while social activities were severely restricted.

“The strong momentum from 2020 continued into the first half of 2021, with growth driven primarily by regulated markets, where we believe ongoing market share gains continue to reflect our product-leadership strategy,” CEO Itai Pazner said in a statement.

“We made significant strategic progress in the first half, securing a long-term strategic partnership with Sports Illustrated to strengthen our position in the US.”

The combination of sturdy revenue and gross profits have secured an extra $34m in net cash, 48 per cent more than the betting giant held last year.

Growth was also recorded in the company’s basic share earnings, which rose 11 per cent to 13.7 cents a share.

The CEO added that “the group remains well positioned to deliver further strategic progress during 2021 and beyond.”