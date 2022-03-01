Betfair owner Flutter shares dive despite US growth

Paddypower and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment reported steady growth this morning, with recreational customers up 23 per cent to 7.6m average monthly players.

However, this didn’t appease investors, with shares down nearly 15 per cent this morning.

The betting giant reported revenue growth of 37 per cent, with Flutter retaining its leadership position with a 29 per cent share of the UK market.

In a press call this morning, Jonathan Hill, chief financial officer at Flutter, called the year “tale of three quarters and one quarter”, referring to the challenging fourth quarter.

He explained that whilst the first quarters were a success for the group, they effectively “gave it back to our customers in the fourth quarter”, with high wins for gamblers during this period.

Coupling this with the lowered demand for online gambling as lockdown measures lift, it seems the London market is unimpressed.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter explained this morning that the focus has been much more on safer gambling efforts and increased protections for customers ahead of anticipated regulatory change in the UK; this includes investments in safer gambling initiatives and ‘Affordability Triple Step’ approach.

Just yesterday the group announced it would be tying up 10 per cent of annual bonuses for its staff to initiatives aimed at helping prevent gambling addiction. These come part of a package that hope to get 75 per cent of active online customers to use at least one of the Dublin-based group safer gambling tools by 2030, up from around 35 per cent.

US growth

A key area of growth in the group has been the US, with FanDuel holding 40 per cent of the market share, live in 14 states.

US business delivered $1.9bn in revenue, which was buffered by what Jackson called the “watershed” Superbowl earlier last month.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, Flutter snapped up PokerStars, which as Jackson said “put it on a more sustainable footing”, but subsequently reduced profitability.

Touching on the Ukraine crisis, it stated: “Since completion of our merger with TSG, Flutter has materially reduced its exposure to the Russian online market. In 2021, Russia accounted for £41m in contribution. In addition, Ukraine represented contribution of £19m”. There are currently 80 staff in Ukraine and two in Russia

However, Jackson called it a “strong year”, and said he believed Flutter is “exceptionally well positioned for future growth.”

Looking forward, the betting giant said trading in the first seven weeks of 2022 has been in line with expectations, with group revenue up two per cent year on year, reflecting strong comparatives which benefited from very favourable sports results.

It expects revenue growth to accelerate as 2022 progresses, reflecting phasing of sports margin comparables and safer gambling measures taken in 2021.