Betfair owner Flutter ties staff bonuses to stamping out gambling addiction as industry gears up for reform

Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment has said this morning that it will tie 10 per cent of annual bonuses for its staff to initiatives aimed at helping prevent gambling addiction.

The world’s largest online betting group stated that these targets were part of a package which hoped to get 75 per cent of active online customers to use at least one of the Dublin-based group safer gambling tools by 2030, up from around 35 per cent.

It comes as operators face an intense pressure from government to clamp down on addiction.

The government is expected to release a white paper in the coming months, which looks to stamp out problem gambling in the UK.

Back in December, the Gambling Minister emphasised at the GambleAware annual conference: “Our review is looking at a very wide range of issues and our call for evidence received 16,000 submissions which we are considering carefully. We will publish a White Paper which sets out our vision for the sector in the coming months.”

Flutter, which also owns the PokerStars, Paddy Power and Sky Bet brands, currently gives customers the ability to place deposit and loss limits on their accounts and customers can take short breaks/timeouts. If they self-exclude, it is a minimum of 6 months.

“During 2021 we further enhanced our safer gambling measures across the Group, investing over £45m. Our new Play Well strategy will materially enhance our global customer protections and serve as a framework for the wider industry,” chief exec Peter Jackson said in a statement.

Competitor and owner of Ladbrokes owner Entain recently released its “Entain Sustain” campaign.

The group are due to announce its results tomorrow morning, and shares were up one per cent this afternoon.