Best of the year: a look at foreign politics, from Afghanistan to China

Holloman Air Force Base In New Mexico Houses 4500 Afghan Refugees
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM – NOVEMBER 04: Afghan refugee children stand for a photograph in an Afghan refugee camp on November 4, 2021 in Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Department of Defense and US Department of Homeland Security’s initiative, Operation Allies Welcome, aims to support and house Afghan refugees as they transition into more permanent housing in the US. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Australia was in the midst of a social media storm in February, when it tried to force tech giants to pay for linked news content on their platforms. Things went terribly wrong, wrote Anna-Sophie Harling, as Facebook proceeded to block all news content on its platform. Australian users were kept in the dark, unable to access key news content about politics or the pandemic, while misinformation proliferated. A very prescient event, considering the current general unhappiness with the social media giant.

The reason Facebook has taken this drastic step is because it’s seriously concerned about the threat of international regulation with real teeth.

Anna-Sophia Harling
READ MORE: Australian Facebook ban: A political gamble gone terribly wrong

Afghanistan was another huge story this year, with the Taliban taking control of the country and thousands of Afghan citizens attempting to flee. One of the many things banned under Sharia law, wrote Sascha O’Sullivan, is dog ownership, reason why  former UK Royal Marine Pen Farthing intervened to get dogs and cats out of the country and in the UK. This move showed a complete misalignments of priorities in British politics. Animal campaigners should have stopped and thought: I’m saving the dogs, but who’s saving the women, the artists, the LGBTQ community in Afghanistan?

Everyday people writing to their MP should take a long hard look at themselves and ask why they have not also penned a letter about the people left to squalor under the Taliban’s regime.

Sascha O’Sullivan
REad more: Afghanistan evacuation: Campaigns for Pen Farthing’s dogs expose a complete misalignment of priorities
In September, Richard Ottoway took a look at events in Georgia, suggesting that the country was increasingly behaving in an authoritarian manner, diverging from its European ambitions. Violence against the LGBTQ community during Pride in the summer, and a cooperation agreement with the Belarusian KGB are worrying developments. Western leaders should support the reformist elements of Georgian society, and make clear what the consequences are for authoritarianism.

If Georgia wants to succeed in its foreign policy ambitions, it will have to shirk off the influences holding it back.

Richard Ottoway
read more: Quo vadis, Georgia? The UK and EU have a cautious path to tread with its diplomatic ties
Merkel Meets With Heads Of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On the anniversary of Operation Reinhard, the most destructive phase of the Holocaust, Olivia Marks-Woldman and Joan Salter wrote about what we have learnt from the atrocities of World War Two, and how we must do better in this new century. The systematic oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China is something the international community should stop with resolve, proving that the world now knows how to protect civilisation.

There is a chance to do better, to ensure that others do not bear that same fate. We must seize that opportunity. 

Olivia Marks-Woldman and Joan Salter
read more: Operation Reinhard: the anniversary of the Holocaust’s deadliest chapter reminds us of the persecution of Uyghur muslims in China

China has been at the centre of the storm not only for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, however. Julia Pamilih looked at another important problem with the Asian giant: its addiction to coal. While the world tries to move forward with the fight against climate change, China is still refusing to sign up to the US-led global pact to cut methane emissions by 2030. Unless it turns words into real commitment, systemic progress on climate won’t be possible.

When regime stability is under threat, it has become a tradition to turn to coal.

Julia Pamilih
read more: US-China rhetoric won’t solve our climate woes if Beijing stays hooked on coal
China & U.S. Issue Joint Declaration On Enhancing Climate Action
WUHAN, CHINA – NOVEMBER 11: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the coal fired power plant on November 11, 2021 in Hanchuan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

