Best London restaurants: Brasseria founder Alberto Fraquelli

Third-generation restaurateur Alberto Fraquelli is one of the founders of the Brasseria restaurant group, comprising La Brasseria Milanese in Marylebone and Brasseria in Notting Hill. The all-day Italian restaurants combine Italian flavour with New York style and Parisian Grand Brasserie atmosphere. “Being a family run restaurant group I love to promote hidden gem independent restaurants,” says Fraquelli. Here are some of his favourite London restaurants.

Le Relais de Venise

I first went to “L’Entrecote” (as it is called in shortform) when visiting my brother in Paris 20 years ago, while he was working there. There are no reservations – you will have to get there early or wait in a long queue – but it is worth the wait. You have no choice but to have their fixed menu of salad, baguette and steak frites. You can add some French wine or have one of their dangerous desserts (the list is massive), but the highlight is the steak with the famous secret sauce. You get a second portion of steak and chips and you won’t leave hungry. As they now have a few London restaurants (including Marylebone) it saves a trip to Paris!

Min Jiang

This restaurant is situated on the top floor of the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington. A combination of the view and traditional service and setting makes it an ideal spot for a special occasion. I often take people visiting in London in the knowledge that their wood fired Beijing duck, served in four different ways, is a showstopper that never fails. They also do delicious traditional steamed dim sum and bao varieties which are ideal appetisers to share. One of my top London restaurants.

Mazi

Based amongst the famous coloured houses tucked away behind Notting Hill Gate, this independently run Greek restaurant uses fresh ingredient to put a modern twist on traditional Greek recipes. The concept was conceived by Thessaloniki-born food lovers Christina Mouratoglou and Adrien Carre, who kept their success local by opening another Greek restaurant next door called Suzi Tros, which is also worth a visit.

Villa Mammas

We found this spot recently while walking around the beautiful streets of Chelsea. The tastes are created by Mamma Roaya a famous Bahraini chef who brings back all the flavours of her childhood from summers spent on her farm with her mother and grandmother. There is a real matriarchal feel in the design and heartfelt cooking which makes the place warm and inviting. Recommendations from the menu include the grilled Cypriot halloumi, chicken machbous and chargrilled lamb tikka.

Brasseria

This is one of our restaurants based on the corner of the famous Portobello Market in the heart of Notting Hill. Our second restaurant incorporates some of our favourite family recipes, with both modern fun and comfort dishes like steak tartare (prepared by your table) or our delicious ricotta pancakes – ideal for your hangover weekend brunch. The next step in the journey will be our third location; a Brasseria in Chelsea on Brompton Road, where Nonna’s recipes will be a central feature, combined with our classic Cottoletta alla Milanese and other hero dishes served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you’re looking for London restaurants, look no further!