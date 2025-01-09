Best cocktails in London: the freezing martini at Hawksmoor

While we wait for the announcement about the new James Bond, pass the time at the Hawksmoor, with its new ultrasonic homogeniser martini.

Like drinking a super-refined slush puppy, it has a thicker consistency, adding texture to the drink’s formidable kick. Bartenders send sound waves through the liquid to give it a silky texture, and then chill it to minus 12 degrees Celcius, which head bartender Liam Davy says is optimal.

Try it at the reopened subterranean cocktail bar beneath the Spitalfields outpost, twice named world’s best restaurant cocktail bar, now open on Fridays and Saturdays evenings. Hawksmoor.com, 157a Commercial Street, London E1 6BJ

Read more: Hawksmoor's Will Beckett is ready to take on the American steakhouses

Will Beckett is a self-professed ‘beef bore’.

Granted, as the co-founder of Hawksmoor, one of the most successful and – if the panoply of awards it has picked up are anything to go by – best steak restaurant chains in the world, it would be concerning if he wasn’t.

