BEQUANT partners with BCB Group

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

BEQUANT has partnered with BCB Group – an FCA regulated business payments provider in the digital assets industry. BEQUANT will be using BCB Group’s multi-currency payment accounts as well as market liquidity in foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrency.

BEQUANT has been actively developing a one stop solution for institutional clients including its multi-asset exchange, prime brokerage, fund administration services and white-labelling service- BEQUANT Solutions.

The largest and most distinct product line is BEQUANT Prime Brokerage, providing collateral management, custody, relationship management with digital asset exchanges, provides benefits from aggregated volume discounts and offers leverage and portfolio margining. .

George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT said “BCB Group is a reliable and trustworthy partner, and their services allow us to effortlessly manage our business needs”

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, Founder and CEO of BCB Group added “BEQUANT’s holistic approach to institutional crypto markets makes them an ideal client for BCB, where our mission is to build the infrastructure this market needs to trade and settle frictionlessly. We recognise BEQUANT’s efforts to remain on the front foot with regulators which resonates with our own outlook and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Media Contact for BEQUANT:

Marketing

+44 (0) 2038933214

marketing@bequant.pro

www.bequant.pro

Media Contact for BCB Group:

Sam Shrager

sam@bcbgroup.io

+44 7877 940652

+44 207 298 6090

https://bcbgroup.io/