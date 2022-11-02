Bentley’s profits more than double to £495.5m despite global headwinds

Bentley’s profits have more than doubled to €575m (£495.5m) despite ongoing industry and economic headwinds.

In the nine months ended 30 September, the luxury car maker’s earnings soared by 109 per cent, while return on sales surged to 23.1 per cent – the highest in the UK marque’s 103-year history.

Revenue went up 28 per cent to €2.5bn while year-to-date sales rose 3 per cent to 11,316 luxury cars as a result of new model derivatives and personalisation options.

The UK home market reported the highest sales increase, going up by 25 per cent to 1,126 cars.

It was followed by the EU, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, which reported an increase of 18, 17 and 7 per cent respectively.

Overall, the Americas remained the strongest market with 3,154 cars sold.

“While Bentley continues to tackle the challenges it faces in the global market, this latest set of financial figures shows strong results in most regions,” commented chief executive and chairman Adrian Hallmark.

Following the results, which included a €3bn investment in Bentley’s Pyms Lane factory, the Crewe-based car maker said it was expecting a strong end to the year.