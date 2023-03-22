Ben Foakes adds name to Hundred mix ahead of Thursday’s draft

International cricketer Ben Foakes is one of a number of names who have put themselves into the mix ahead of tomorrow’s Hundred draft. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The wicket-keeper-batter joins the likes of Indiana Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana, Bangladeshi Tamim Iqbal and Pakistani Iftikhar Ahmed in registering for the franchise competition, which is the only major UK sporting event with a draft event.

Among those who have removed themselves from contention are Australian Mitchell Starc and Proteas’ T20 captain Kyle Markram.

Hundred draft: how it works?

The Hundred draft will take place this afternoon and will see Welsh Fire get the first pick of those looking for a franchise gig after the Cardiff-based side finished bottom in both the men’s and women’s competitions last year.

A total of 63 players – 30 men and 33 women – will be drafted into the eight franchises.

In the men’s competition, each of the franchises had the opportunity to retain 10 players from last year’s squads with all but the Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire doing that – Fire boast Jonny Bairstow while the Superchargers have Ben Stokes.

After today’s draft, each of the sides will be able to add a further two players to their squads based on individuals who have impressed during the domestic T20 competition in England, the Vitality Blast.

Reece Topley, David Willey, Olly Stone, Tom Banton and Matt Parkinson are among the English players available to be picked in this afternoon’s draft.

In the women’s competition, the squads will today be expanded to eight players before an open market system will fill the other remaining places.

The Hundred will take place this summer with the men’s and women’s competitions side-by-side across the month of August – when the national teams contest the Ashes.