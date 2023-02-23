England aim for fourth Test series win with victory over New Zealand

As many are looking to lay down and get some kip this evening in the United Kingdom, 11,500 miles away England’s Test cricket team will be looking to get underway against New Zealand in the series decider.

Ben Stokes’ England cannot lose the series given it is being played across two Tests and they are 1-0 up, but they can ensure that they have won four out of four series – including an outlier Test against India – under the Stokes-Brendon McCullum era that is closing in on a year in age.

England have named an unchanged team as they hunt a seventh consecutive win, and here is what you need to know.

What happened in the first Test?

England declared after just 58.2 overs on the opening day, the second quickest ever declaration on the opening day of a Test match, as England finished their first innings on 325-9.

In that innings Ben Ducket knocked 84 runs from 68 balls while the in-form Harry Brook continued his fine streak of results – he’s averaging way beyond 70 away from home at the moment – with 89 runs from 81 balls. Neil Wagner was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 82 runs.

In response the Black Caps got to within 20 runs with Tom Blundell’s 138 doing a large chunk of the work towards New Zealand’s 306.

Devon Conway knocked 77 runs but he was one of just two players to hit 30 runs or more during the innings.

Ollie Robinson took three wickets for 54 runs while James Anderson took three for 36.

England’s second innings saw three players – Joe Root, Brook and Ben Foakes – score half-centuries while five others got above 35 runs.

Chasing 394, New Zealand had a lot to do to win the opening match. But it was all about the partnership of Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The duo passed Glenn Mcgrath and Shane Warne’s record of 1,001 for the most wickets as a partnership when Anderson took four wickets for 18 runs and Broad took four for 49.

New Zealand were bowled out for 126 and England won by 267 runs.

How can you watch England?

The second Test begins tonight at 10pm and will run, assuming it goes the full five days, through until Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The opening day coverage begins at 9:15pm on BT Sport 3 with the remaining four days on BT Sport 1 from 9:30.

England team

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson