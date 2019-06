Bellway posts strong spring sales hours after devastating Barking fire

Fire on the Barking Riverside estate. Huge!!! Serious!!! Only a couple of weeks after the residents association specifically asked the builders @Bellway_Homes who said the wood cladding was fire retardant and perfectly safe @barkingriver @barkingriver @CllrDRodwell pic.twitter.com/nVeuy0xAXq — Venilia Batista Amorim (@vbatistaamorim) June 9, 2019

Housebuilder Bellway has posted strong sales growth and said it was on track for an earnings boost just hours after a fire devastated one of its developments. The FTSE 250 firm reported a 4.7 per cent jump in reservations over the period from 1 February to 2 June – to 244 per week. Persimmon and Bellway homes found to have significant fire safety issues The developer also said it had acquired 10,620 “financially attractive” plots of land – an increase on the previous year – to keep it course to meet next year’s growth targets.It added that customer confidence was “resilient” despite ongoing political uncertainty and that the cancellation rate since 1 August had dropped 13 per cent in March to 12 per cent at the beginning of June. Chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “Going forward, we are on track to deliver further earnings growth this financial year and beyond that, our strong balance sheet ensures that Bellway is in a good position to continue its long term strategy.” The trading update comes after a fire devastated a Bellway development in Barking yesterday, destroying 20 flats with wooden balconies and damaging a further 10.Residents had previously raised concerns with the company over potential fire hazards, according to reports.Bellway said it was a “very serious issue” and it was working to establish what happened. A company spokesman added Bellway was “relieved that the fire protection measures… ensured that occupants were safely evacuated.”