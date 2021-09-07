Beerfest-Lite set to light up Guildhall Yard

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Cooling beers and fabulous food will be on offer later this week at Guildhall Yard as visitors take a breather from this week’s mini heatwave.

The fun-packed event, called Beerfest-Lite, will take place from noon to 9pm on Thursday (September 9).

Beers on offer will be supplied by Meantime, Windsor and Eaton, Hook Norton and Shepherd Neame breweries.

As visitors sip their drinks, they will be entertained with the sounds of New Orleans and Germany – a jazz performance from the Alvar Tree Frogs and Bavarian Oompah band Würst Brass.

The food menu will include mouth-watering dishes from around the world – paella, hot dogs, souvlaki and Caribbean dishes – served by street food vendors.

Guildhall Yard has recently hosted a number of food markets and more are planned for later this year. Details can be found at www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/events. Government advice on Covid will be adhered to and traders will provide sanitiser and clean tables in between use.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, Wendy Hyde, said:

“This week’s balmy late summer weather is a wonderful opportunity for visitors, workers and residents to sip a beer and tuck into some fabulous food. They will also be showing support for the businesses that provide it.

“It’s great to see the City’s streets, bars and restaurants are now much busier. The vibrancy is fast returning.

“Culture, heritage and hospitality are at the heart of the history of the City and help make it so special. That is why events like this are so important.”