Drum roll: The world's coolest neighbourhoods are... (yes, London is featured too)

Nørrebro in Copenhagen has been revealed as the world’s coolest district, topping Time Out’s fourth annual World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list.

Cultural and culinary hotspots are leading the way as cities begin to emerge from the pandemic.

“Nørrebro is a diverse district where history meets ultramodern architecture on the northern side of Copenhagen’s lakes, and it truly has it all,” Time Out wrote.

The neighbourhood was host to the city’s Pride march this summer, when WorldPride came to Copenhagen, the most significant LGBTQ+ event in the world.

Full list

1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen

2. Andersonville, Chicago

3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul

4. Leith, Edinburgh

5. Station District, Vilnius

6. Chelsea, New York

7. XI District, Budapest

8. Ngor, Dakar

9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong

10. Richmond, Melbourne

11. Neukölln, Berlin

12. Centro, Medellín

13. Dalston, London

14. Silver Lake, Los Angeles

15. Dublin 8, Dublin

16. Zoloti Vorota, Kiev

17. Noord, Amsterdam

18. Villeray, Montreal

19. Surry Hills, Sydney

20. Ancoats, Manchester

21. Sagene, Oslo

22. Old Xuhui, Shanghai

23. Centro, Mexico City

24. Gràcia, Barcelona

25. Saúde, Rio de Janeiro

26. Kemptown, Brighton

27. Sololaki, Tbilisi

28. Brickell, Miami

29. Ouseburn, Newcastle

30. Barranco, Lima

31. Chamberí, Madrid

32. Vinohrady, Prague

33. Katong, Singapore

34. Anjos, Lisbon

35. Daikanyama, Tokyo

36. Haut-Marais, Paris

37. Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

38. Foz, Porto

39. Central Square, Boston

40. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

41. Jamestown, Accra

42. Centro, Oaxaca

43. Mouassine, Marrakech

44. Dubai Marina, Dubai

45. Kadikoy, Istanbul

46. Poblacion, Manila

47. Ari, Bangkok

48. Koregaon Park, Pune

49. El Arrayán, Santiago