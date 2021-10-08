Drum roll: The world's coolest neighbourhoods are... (yes, London is featured too)

Nørrebro in Copenhagen has been revealed as the world’s coolest district, topping Time Out’s fourth annual World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list.
Cultural and culinary hotspots are leading the way as cities begin to emerge from the pandemic.
“Nørrebro is a diverse district where history meets ultramodern architecture on the northern side of Copenhagen’s lakes, and it truly has it all,” Time Out wrote.
The neighbourhood was host to the city’s Pride march this summer, when WorldPride came to Copenhagen, the most significant LGBTQ+ event in the world.
Full list
1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
2. Andersonville, Chicago
3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul
4. Leith, Edinburgh
5. Station District, Vilnius
6. Chelsea, New York
7. XI District, Budapest
8. Ngor, Dakar
9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong
10. Richmond, Melbourne
11. Neukölln, Berlin
12. Centro, Medellín
13. Dalston, London
14. Silver Lake, Los Angeles
15. Dublin 8, Dublin
16. Zoloti Vorota, Kiev
17. Noord, Amsterdam
18. Villeray, Montreal
19. Surry Hills, Sydney
20. Ancoats, Manchester
21. Sagene, Oslo
22. Old Xuhui, Shanghai
23. Centro, Mexico City
24. Gràcia, Barcelona
25. Saúde, Rio de Janeiro
26. Kemptown, Brighton
27. Sololaki, Tbilisi
28. Brickell, Miami
29. Ouseburn, Newcastle
30. Barranco, Lima
31. Chamberí, Madrid
32. Vinohrady, Prague
33. Katong, Singapore
34. Anjos, Lisbon
35. Daikanyama, Tokyo
36. Haut-Marais, Paris
37. Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
38. Foz, Porto
39. Central Square, Boston
40. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
41. Jamestown, Accra
42. Centro, Oaxaca
43. Mouassine, Marrakech
44. Dubai Marina, Dubai
45. Kadikoy, Istanbul
46. Poblacion, Manila
47. Ari, Bangkok
48. Koregaon Park, Pune
49. El Arrayán, Santiago