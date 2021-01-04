Has the coronavirus compelled you to work from home? And is the view from your house or flat a bit uninspiring? Winter blues getting you down? Picture in your mind cerulean seas and white coral sand, 30-degree heat and cooling tropical cocktails with which you needn’t order a scotch egg just to comply with Tier 2 regulations. The Cayman Islands has never been more dreamy than right at this moment.

The culture of business has become unshackled from office life. We conduct our meetings online. Due to the pandemic, we want to avoid crowds, we want our own space, safety and security, and never has freedom felt like such a luxury.

The Cayman Islands is offering digital nomads the chance to join their community, revel in the natural beauty above and below the ocean, and have a blissful Zoom background that is 100 percent real.

It’s a bit of a VIP opportunity, because the island nation’s borders are currently closed to commercial airlift and cruise traffic, successfully keeping Covid-19 from its idyllic shores and maintaining a sunny safe haven. The Global Citizen Concierge Programme (GCCP) invites foreign nationals to the three Cayman Islands – Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac – for a period of up to two years to reinvigorate their nine-to-five lifestyle and embrace the exotic.

Seven miles beach on Grand Cayman

Applicants to the GCCP need to prove they’re employed outside the Cayman Islands. Individual applicants must have an income of at least $100,000 (£74k), couples a combined $150,000 (£111k), and families a total household income of over $180,000 (£133k). The required Global Citizen Certificate fee is $1,469 (£1,090) per annum for a party of up to two people, plus $500 (£370) per annum for each additional dependent.

With thousands of corporations choosing to keep their workforces at home there’s never been a better time to up sticks and work remotely. Home could be a twelve-hour flight from London to the Caribbean. The Cayman Islands has first-rate amenities and world-class infrastructure, meaning business owners, consultants and employees who enjoy flexible working practices can be totally productive and be inspired by the islands’ stunning environment.

Guests in the country can stay in hotels, rent or own properties during that period of up to two years. They can bring their families, they can work remotely, they can immerse themselves in island life and enjoy the incredible sights, activities and hospitality that this place has to offer. How does snorkelling with stingrays between meetings sound?

For more information on the Cayman Islands and to apply for the Global Citizen Concierge Program, please visit www.visitcaymanislands.com.