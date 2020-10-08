Beavertown spruces up London's pubs with new murals

North London brewery Beavertown have given four pubs a mural makeover to encourage Londoners back out to their local.

Beavertown’s creative director Nick Dwyer, responsible for the brand’s iconic artwork, has reimagined the pub’s signs for the modern day.

The artwork is on display at Bethnal Green’s Old George, Catford’s Ninth Life, The Windmill in Clapham and the Grade II-listed Trafalgar Tavern.

Beavertown Brewery Creative Director, Nick Dwyer said, “Creativity and pubs are two things that have always been part of our DNA at Beavertown and the challenge of bringing them together in a way we haven’t done before was really exciting.

“Pubs are more than just a place to grab a pint, they have great histories and bring us together. My murals hopefully capture that, as well as some of the Beavertown illustrations our fans know us for,” he added.

