Endemic supply chain breakdowns that are causing the UK economy to snarl up threaten to derail Britain’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

The chief of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned “The supply chain crisis, alongside wider labour shortages and spiralling price rises, is clearly starting to drag on our economic recovery from Covid-19.”

The warning comes as the BCC found nearly half of its members expect prices for accelerate in the coming months.

More to follow.