BBC Studio names Rebecca Glashow as head of global distribution showing commitment to US growth

BBC Studios has named Rebecca Glashow, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, to head its global distribution from New York, underlining its commitment to the US.

Glashow will lead on global distribution outside of the UK and Ireland, encompassing content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions and licensing, BBC Studios said.

The commercial arm of the BBC, which has “Top Gear” and “Doctor Who” in its portfolio, was created in 2018 to bring together the BBC’s commercial production with international distribution to supplement income from the licence fee paid by British TV-watching households.

The BBC said in its annual report it wanted the arm to contribute £1.5bn of income in the five years from 2022/23, building on major partnerships with the likes of FX and Discovery.

Glashow commented on her new role: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role. I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content.”

Tom Fussell, Chief Executive Officer, BBC Studios commented: “Rebecca’s promotion reflects her successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios Americas’ portfolio of diverse businesses. I am delighted she will spearhead our next phase of growth across our Global Distribution division.”

“She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”

Rebecca’s promotion comes as Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution at BBC Studios, has chosen to take up a new role as BBC Studios’ Director of Performance.

Dempsey led BBC Studios’ international distribution operation for 10 years, and enjoyed many successes in the role including growing content sales by 50 per cent, more than doubling investment in content, launching re-branded channels and extending their reach across the world, pioneering new markets, especially China and India and leading the expansion of Britbox.