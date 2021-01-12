BBC Sounds launches on Sky in latest streaming tie-up

Sky has agreed a deal with the BBC to embed the Sounds app on its platform, marking the pay-TV giant’s latest effort to become a one-stop shop for streaming services.

From today the BBC Sounds app will be available to all Sky Q customers in the UK, offering more than 80,000 hours of audio content.

The app, which launched in 2018 as a replacement to iPlayer Radio, allows listeners to stream live radio broadcasts, music mixes and podcasts from stars such as Joe Wicks and Louis Theroux.

The deal expands on the existing partnership between Sky and the BBC. In 2019 the BBC iPlayer app launched on Sky Q boxes across the UK.

Sky has embarked on a frenzy of dealmaking in recent years as it looks to aggregate a variety of different streaming services on its subscription platform.

In December the media group signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime to embed the streamer into Sky Q. Other partnerships include Netflix, Youtube and Disney Plus.

“In 2020, we brought a range of apps to Sky Q including Disney Plus, Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime Video, so I’m delighted to kick start the new year by adding the brilliant BBC Sounds app to the Sky Q mix,” said Patrick Behar, chief business officer at Sky.

“We know the value our customers place on BBC content so it’s great that they can access the best of music, radio and podcasts alongside their favourite TV, in one place, easy.”