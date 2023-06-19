BAT shakes up top team as it ploughs ahead with growth through cigarette alternatives

BAT welcomed 900,000 new customers thanks to the shift to taping and e-cigs. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Lucky Strike maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has shaken up top level management with a string o senior appointments – including a new chief operating officer.

The rejuvenation of its top team follows the departure of the group’s ex chief executive Jack Bowels who was replaced by Tadu Marroco.

Marroco, the firm’s former finance director last month. named the current chief transformation officer, Johan Vandermeulen, as the new COO, who will help the boss with plans to ramp up investment in cigarette alternatives.

Vandermeluen has worked at BAT since 1992, and held a number of senior roles including general manager of BAT Belgium.

It was also reported that the former head of BAT, Jack Bowes, will be handed a £1.5m lump pension payout following his surprise exit from the cigarette company last month.

The company has also promoted Kingsley Wheaton to the role of chief strategy and growth officer, stepping into the role in September.

Wheaton previously served as chief marketing officer – he will work to drive to the group’s ESG agenda.

Other appoints under, Marroco new leadership include Luciano Comin, as marketing director, combustibles and new categories, paul McCrory, as director, corporate and regulatory affairs and James Barrett, as director, business development.

“This refreshed management board structure is critical to my commitment to build a progressive and agile organisation with a collaborative and inclusive culture, enabling simultaneous performance and transformation,” Marroco said.

“To that end, I am delighted to be welcoming David, Paul and James to the management board. They are all highly collaborative leaders who have the depth of experience to enable the continued strategic and cultural transformation of BAT.”

It comes as BAT said it is on track to deliver £5bn of revenue in the next two years as it welcomed 900,000 new customers looking for tobacco free alternatives.