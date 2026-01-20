Basel 3.1: New rules will make UK banking more resilient

The implementation of Basel rules in the UK, published today, marks a major step forward for the banking sector, writes the PRA’s David Bailey

Today marks a significant milestone for the UK banking sector. At the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) we have published our rules implementing the Basel 3.1 international standards which set the capital that banks and building societies must hold. The baton now passes to firms, who have a year to ensure they’re ready.

Our new rules support the resilience of the UK banking system and enhance its ability to lend and provide financial services to households and businesses right across the UK. They address important weaknesses revealed during the global financial crisis, in particular around the way in which risk was assessed and quantified. Importantly, they focus on ensuring that firms hold capital that reflects the risks they take, and will not result in an increase in overall requirements for the sector, thereby supporting growth in the economy by allowing firms to compete and provide a diverse range of services on a level playing field.

The rules are aligned with the international standards set by the Basel Committee, on which we represent the UK. This is important to support our role as a global financial centre, where firms from across the world can come to transact and do business with confidence. Our rules are also the outcome of extensive consultation with firms, industry bodies and other stakeholders. Hence we have tailored them in important areas where evidence suggested it was necessary to support the needs of the UK market, for example to support lending to SMEs.

As we move towards implementation, the PRA will work closely with firms to help ensure they are ready and address any implementation challenges. We have confirmed the new regime will take effect from 1 January 2027, which gives firms a sensible and predictable timetable to prepare.

One specific element of the Basel 3.1 standards will, however, remain outstanding. This relates to the market risk framework, known as the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB), and specifically the use of internal models by firms to calculate capital for market risk. The FRTB applies to business lines which are particularly international in nature, and so there is real value in having consistency across the largest markets. The later timetable will allow us to consider any developments in other jurisdictions and reflects our commitment to stability, proportionality and the competitiveness of the UK.

The package of rules published today is part of our broader programme to reform the UK’s banking capital framework. This includes the ‘Strong & Simple’ framework we finalised in October which delivers a much simplified and more proportionate capital regime for smaller, UK-focused lenders. And in December the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) lowered its assessment of the appropriate benchmark for system-wide bank capital requirements that are likely to maximise expected long-term growth. We’re engaging with firms on that now and will provide an update later this year.

Further changes are on the way, including additional reforms to the capital framework, following the FPC’s assessment and modelling requirements. Together, these initiatives will deliver more efficient and proportionate regulation – helping firms support households and businesses across the UK and equipping them to compete internationally.

David Bailey is executive director for prudential policy at the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority