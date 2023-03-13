Barry Geraghty: ‘Sir Gerhard is the best value bet of the week’

Barry Geraghty (left) and Sir AP McCoy (right) were the last two retained jockeys for JP McManus

UNDER the lights at Wetherby Racecourse and in front of a 250-strong audience, William Hill assembled an impressive stable for their 2023 Cheltenham Festival preview.

Hosted by Ross Brierly, the panel consisted of jump racing royalty in the shape of Sir AP McCoy and Barry Geraghty, while former Gold-Cup winning pilot Andrew Thornton was also in attendance along with pundits Leonna Mayor and Kate Tracey and tipster Andy Holding.

The guests covered all four days with a fine toothcomb, and while there were plenty of horses which the panel mutually agreed on, namely Edwardstone in the Champion Chase, there were several which it was certainly split on.

McCoy: Tuesday could be JP’s day

Having won 31 Cheltenham Festival races, it’s fair to say Sir AP McCoy knows his way around Prestbury Park.

The 20-time Champion Jockey rode several of his Festival winners in the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus, and he has high hopes that his former boss won’t have to wait too long to taste success in 2023 in the form of Jonbon in the Arkle Novices’ Chase.

“As novice chasers go, I think he’s pretty solid,” McCoy said. “El Fabiolo won’t be able to make the same mistakes he did last time because if he does, he’ll get behind.”

Tuesday could be a red letter day for McManus according to McCoy, with Epatante tipped to upset hot favourite Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle.

“I saw her work in Kempton and she worked really well, so she definitely has a chance. We know she goes well at Cheltenham.”

McCoy was also keen on Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, while he gave Gentleman De Mee, an impressive winner at Leopardstown last time, a squeak in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

One horse McCoy wanted to take on was Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle favourite Hermes Allen: “I think he’s a good horse, but he’s running in the wrong race. He should be in the Albert Bartlett.”

Finally, he advised the audience to keep a close eye on Protektorat in Friday’s Gold Cup.

“I think he’s got a really good each-way chance. He looked like he needed the run in the Cotswold Chase and he should improve massively for it.”

NAP: Jonbon (Arkle)

NB: Marine Nationale (Supreme)

Geraghty: I’m Sir-tain there’s a big run in Gerhard

Barry Geraghty rode some of the Cheltenham Festival greats in the shape of Sprinter Sacre, Moscow Flyer and Simonsig, and many believed we might have another on our hands in Facile Vega.

However, a below-par run at Leopardstown last time has dampened enthusiasm about the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite and Geraghty will be taking him on in the Festival opener.

“They should have been dropping him in and because they haven’t, they’ve been left with a dilemma,” Geraghty said. “Will he settle? I’m not so sure.”

A winner of 43 Festival races, Geraghty would surely have loved to have ridden Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill, a horse he bought as a foal, and like most of us, he can only see one result in tomorrow’s feature.

“I’m very proud of what he’s achieved. To go and see what’s he done, particularly last season in the Supreme, has been great,” Geraghty added. “He’s been brilliant this season and if he reproduces that level of form, he’s going to win and win well.”

Ireland have dominated the four days in recent years, and while Constitution Hill is one Geraghty expects to go in for the home team, he’s anticipating plenty of Irish success over the four days, notably Sir Gerhard in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

“The class horse in the race is Sir Gerhard. He won the bumper and the Ballymore and I’m very very sweet on him. He’s the best value bet of the week.”

Geraghty was also keen on the chances of Teahupoo in the Stayers’ Hurdle, while Appreciate It represents “big value” in the Turners Novices’ Chase earlier on Thursday’s card.

The Irishman won the 2013 Gold Cup with the favourite in Bobs Worth and he expects this year’s market leader, Galopin Des Champs, to be “very very hard to beat.”

NAP: Shishkin (Ryanair)

NB: Sir Gerhard (Brown Advisory)

Other tips:

Leonna Mayor:

NAP: Edwardstone (Champion Chase)

NB: Sire Du Berlais (Stayers’ Hurdle)

Kate Tracey:

NAP: Impervious (Mares’ Chase)

NB: Marine Nationale (Supreme)

Andy Holding:

NAP: Blood Destiny (Triumph Hurdle)

NB: The Real Whacker (Brown Advisory)

Ross Brierley:

NAP: Banbridge (Turners)

NB: Lossiemouth (Triumph)

Andrew Thornton:

NAP: Edwardstone (Champion Chase)

NB: Gaelic Warrior (Ballymore)