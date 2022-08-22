Barrio Familia snaps up ‘world’s largest tequila bar’ in Covent Garden

Barrio Familia has bought the world’s largest tequila bar, the former Tropicana Beach Club in Covent Garden.

It is the first new opening for the bar chain since it was snapped up by Nightcap in November 2021.

The flagship bar will open in November and will be the fifth venue for the group, alongside bars in Shoreditch, Soho, Angel, and Brixton.

A 600-capacity bar will involve live entertainment and a bingo bottomless brunch.

“We believe Barrio to be the biggest tequila bar in the world and are thrilled to bring the Latin Quarter to the West End of London, especially as this has been depleted of large late night party venues over the pandemic,” Jim Robertson, managing director of Barrio Familia, said.

It comes as Nightcap, which was founded by former Dragons’ Den investor Sarah Willingham and Michael Toxvaerd in 2020, is eyeing almost two dozen additional sites.

The chain – which owns The Cocktail Club, the Adventure Bar Group and the Barrio Familia bar chains – now has 34 sites, with three sites currently in the final stages of refurbishment.

The bar chain has recently received £10m funding injection from HSBC.

The West End has been recovering from a hard time during Covid lockdowns, with many shops and venues closing down amid the pandemic.